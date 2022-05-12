Stratton Horres (Partner-Dallas, TX) and Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) co-authored "The Plaintiff Counsel's Playbook" for the May 2022 edition of DRI's For the Defense magazine. In the first installment of their two-part series, Stratton and Karen break down the "size-up," "the set-up" and the "sizzle" of the plaintiff counsel's strategy, which seeks to obtain nuclear verdicts with a keen awareness to increased social inflation. The article discusses mounting public distrust of corporations as well as the plaintiff's intended tactics to garner sympathy from the jury which will transfer to monetary value for themselves and their clients. Additionally, the article touches upon COVID-19's continued impact on trials when it comes to jury opinion as well as counsel's ability to prepare and control depositions.

Read the Article

DRI For the Defense

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.