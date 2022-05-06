Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) and Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) co-authored "The Early Bird Wins the Case" for the May 2022 edition of CLM Magazine. Catastrophic billion-dollar claims can often lead to years of costly litigation and emotional trauma for all involved, but Stratton and Karen note that this does not have to be the case. From pre-litigation to the time period in which motions to dismiss are pending, there is always an opportunity for early case resolution, minimizing risks and heartache. Stratton and Karen write about two necessary steps to address before resolution including (1) determining the company/insured's exposure by analyzing damages and researching media and social media and (2) defining strengths and weaknesses to create leverage through analyzing all legal defenses and building a regional team to help with strategy.

Read the Article on Page 14.

Originally published in CLM Magazine

