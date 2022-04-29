Seyfarth's Workplace Class Action Litigation Report was referenced in an April 27 story from Plan Sponsor, "More Companies Dive Into Pooled Employer Plans." According to the Report, the monetary value of the top 10 ERISA class action private plaintiff settlements entered into or paid in 2021 totaled more than $411 million, up from $380.1 million in 2020 and $376.35 million in 2019. You can read the full article here.

