Deanne Maynard spoke to Supreme Court Brief about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 term after 27 years on the High Court.

Deanne clerked for Justice Breyer in his first term, and remembered him summarizing the Court's decision in Allied Bruce-Terminix Cos. v. Dobson—one of the cases he heard during his first week—which she said highlighted his ability to laugh at himself.

"He summarized the Court's decision, but forgot to mention that there were dissents," Deanne said. "Other Justices whispered to him, 'the dissents, the dissents.' He laughed and said, 'Sorry, I don't know how I forgot that' and went on to announce those as well."

