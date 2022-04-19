Carrie Cohen was featured in Reuters' coverage of the sentencing of former State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash, who was convicted of obstructing a federal investigation of alleged misconduct at Municipal Credit Union.

"The reputation and good name that she spent a lifetime building is in tatters," said Carrie, who represents Ash and is seeking a non-prison sentence.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved