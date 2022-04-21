Leigh Ann Benson and Stephen Miller contributed an article to The Legal Intelligencer discussing how in Ruan v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a jury should consider a doctor's subjective intent when assessing a potential violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Originally published by The Legal Intelligencer

