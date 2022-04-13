ARTICLE

United States: Reviewing The Tenures Of Justices Robert Carter And David Overstreet (Part 4 Of 6)

In this post, we're reviewing the voting records of Justices Carter and Overstreet in criminal cases.

Justice Carter has cast eleven votes to affirm in criminal cases – ten in 2021 and one in 2022. He has cast five split votes – four in 2021 and one in 2022. He has cast eleven votes to reverse – nine in 2021 and two in 2022.

Justice Carter voted with the majority in 91.3% of all criminal cases in 2021 and 100% so far in 2022.

Justice Overstreet has cast fifteen votes to affirm, four split votes and thirteen votes to reverse in criminal cases. In 2021, he voted to affirm fourteen times, cast three split votes and voted eleven times to reverse.

Justice Overstreet voted with the majority in 89.29% of criminal cases in 2021. He has voted with the majority in all of the criminal cases s far in 2022.

