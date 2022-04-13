ARTICLE

United States: Reviewing The Tenures Of Justices Robert Carter And David Overstreet (Part 2 Of 6)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As our review of the tenures of Justices Robert Carter and David Overstreet continues, we begin our review the Justices' records in criminal cases.

Justice Carter has participated in 27 criminal cases so far – 23 in 2021 and four so far in 2022.

Justice Carter has written nine opinions in criminal cases. During 2021, he wrote seven majority opinions and one dissent. This year so far he has written one majority opinion in a criminal case.

Justice Overstreet has participated in thirty-two criminal cases since taking his seat – 28 in 2021 and four so far this year.

Justice Overstreet has written only two majority opinions in criminal cases. Both were majority opinions filed in 2021.

Join us back here next time as we continue our review of the tenures of Justices Carter and Overstreet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.