In the final six posts of our series, we review the brief tenures of the two newest members of the Supreme Court, Justices Robert Carter and David Overstreet.

Justice Carter has participated in forty civil cases since taking his seat – one in 2020, 34 in 2021 and five so far in 2022.

Justice Carter has written nine opinions in civil cases – five majorities, one concurrence and three dissents. All but one of those opinions were filed in 2021. Justice Carter has written one majority opinion in a civil opinion so far this year.

Justice Overstreet has participated in thirty-seven cases so far – thirty-two in 2021 and five so far this year.

Justice Overstreet has written nine opinions in civil cases. In 2021, he wrote seven majority opinions and one dissent. So far this year, he has written one majority opinion.

Join us back here next time for Part 2 of our review of Justices Carter and Overstreet's tenures.

