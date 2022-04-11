Joe Palmore was featured in The National Law Journal 's coverage the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Morrison & Foerster alum Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It's not every day that an alum of your firm (and practice group!) is confirmed to the Supreme Court, but today is such a day," Joe said on Twitter. "Huge congrats to Ketanji Brown Jackson!"

Read the full article (subscription required).

