1 Litigation – Preliminaries

1.1 What type of legal system does your jurisdiction have? Are there any rules that govern civil procedure in your jurisdiction?

Connecticut adheres to the doctrine of stare decisis; once an issue has been adjudicated by the Connecticut Supreme Court – the highest state court – the decision controls precedent on all lower courts. Decisions rendered by the Connecticut Appellate Court are likewise binding on Connecticut Superior Courts (which are the state's trial level courts) until reversed by the Appellate Court or the Supreme Court.

At the trial court level, Connecticut civil procedure is governed by the Rules for the Superior Court, which includes general rules applicable to all trial courts as well as rules pertaining specifically to civil matters, juvenile matters, family matters and criminal matters. At the Appellate Court and Supreme Court levels, Connecticut civil procedure is governed by the Rules of Appellate Procedure. The probate courts are governed by the Probate Rules for Practice and Procedure. Collectively, those rules are known as the Connecticut Practice Book.

1.2 How is the civil court system in your jurisdiction structured? What are the various levels of appeal and are there any specialist courts?

The Superior Courts constitute the trial courts in civil and criminal matters. There are 15 judicial districts throughout the state, with one Superior Court in each judicial district.

Adverse decisions rendered by the Superior Courts are generally appealed to the Appellate Court. A party adversely affected by a decision rendered by the Appellate Court may petition for certiorari to the Connecticut Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is not obligated to hear any case; rather, the granting of certiorari is discretionary.

In certain situations, a party may appeal a trial court decision directly to the Connecticut Supreme Court. See Conn. Gen. Stat. § 51-199(b). The Connecticut Supreme Court may also transfer to itself cases from the Appellate Court. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 51-199(c).

Specialised courts handle matters pertaining to housing, small claims (if damages are not expected to exceed $5,000), juvenile matters, family matters, probate, and tax and administrative appeals.

1.3 What are the main stages in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction? What is their underlying timeframe (please include a brief description of any expedited trial procedures)?

To commence a civil action, a plaintiff must first serve a summons and complaint upon all defendants. See question 3.1. Once service is complete, the plaintiff must file the summons and complaint with the clerk of the applicable trial court.

Typically, the plaintiff must include a “return date” on both the summons and the complaint. The return date, which generally must be a Tuesday, is a date with no independent significance, but rather is a date by which other deadlines are keyed. Within two days of the return date, each defendant must file an appearance.

Generally, 30 days following the return date, each defendant must file a pleading responsive to the complaint. A defendant may respond by filing any of the following: motion to dismiss; request to revise; or motion to strike; or answer. However, pleadings may only be filed in the aforementioned order; by filing a subsequent pleading, a party waives its right to file one of the preceding pleadings.

Following the filing of the defendant's response to the complaint, the plaintiff may file its objection or other response thereto within 30 days. Thereafter, pleadings typically advance one step every 30 days.

The trial court hears argument on motions (such as a motion to dismiss or motion to strike) on the short calendar (see question 6.1). Short calendar hearings typically take place every Monday, and a judge adjudicating the motion may rule from the bench or issue a written order within 120 days of the argument. Practice Book § 11-19.

Throughout the pendency of the litigation, parties may engage in discovery. At any time, either or both parties may move for summary judgment.

If the case has not been disposed of through interlocutory motions, within 10 days after the pleadings are closed, either party must file a certificate of closed pleadings, which notifies the court that the matter is ready for trial. A case may be scheduled for trial at any time by order of the court.

Certain statutory and procedural mechanisms are available in Connecticut that can provide for expedited hearings and relief under limited specified circumstances by way of prejudgment remedies and injunctive relief (see question 3.2). There is also a Complex Litigation Docket (the “CLD”; see question 6.1) within the Superior Court, which allows for a streamlined discovery and motion process, although transfer to the CLD does not necessarily result in an expedited trial date.

1.4 What is your jurisdiction's local judiciary's approach to exclusive jurisdiction clauses?

Exclusive jurisdiction clauses, commonly referred to as forum selection clauses, are generally enforceable in Connecticut, absent a showing of “fraud or overreaching”. U.S. Trust Co. v. Bohart, 197 Conn. 34, 42 (1985). In addition, an exclusive jurisdiction clause may not be enforced if it will make litigation “so gravely difficult and inconvenient that a party unfairly is at a severe disadvantage in comparison to his opponent”. Id.

Matters involving title to real property generally must be adjudicated by a court in the state where the real property lies, rendering void forum selection clauses providing otherwise.

1.5 What are the costs of civil court proceedings in your jurisdiction? Who bears these costs? Are there any rules on costs budgeting?

The cost of civil litigation varies widely depending on the nature of the case and counsel selected. In general, the cost of filing a complaint with the court ranges from $95 to $360. Additional fees may be assessed throughout the litigation. For example, an additional cost of $335 is associated with a party requesting a transfer of a complex case to the CLD (see question 6.1).

Connecticut follows the “American Rule” that each party bears its own attorneys' fees and costs of litigation. Generally, the prevailing party is not entitled to recover such costs and fees absent a statutory or contractual exception, or where one party has acted in bad faith.

Connecticut does not have rules on costs budgeting.

1.6 Are there any particular rules about funding litigation in your jurisdiction? Are contingency fee/conditional fee arrangements permissible?

Contingent fee agreements are permitted except in criminal matters and domestic relations matters. CT R RPC Rule 1.5. Any contingent fee arrangements must be in writing signed by the client and must state how the fee is to be determined. CT R RPC Rule 1.5.

In certain limited cases, such as where a plaintiff seeks a prejudgment remedy (“PJR”), the court may order that the plaintiff provide a bond. See, e.g., Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-278d.

1.7 Are there any constraints to assigning a claim or cause of action in your jurisdiction? Is it permissible for a non-party to litigation proceedings to finance those proceedings?

Connecticut courts have continued to evolve their position with respect to the assignability of particular claims. It is clear that contract claims are freely assignable (Rumbin v. Utica Mut. Ins. Co., 254 Conn. 259 (2000)), while tort claims based on personal injury are not assignable. Gurski v. Rosenblum & Filan, LLC, 276 Conn. 257 (2005).

Beyond those two pronouncements, the law becomes less clear. Tort claims based on damage to property are generally assignable, although courts have noted that public policy considerations in a specific case may weigh against assignment.

The assignability of claims that may be asserted under either contract or tort law are generally determined on public policy grounds. Gurski v. Rosenblum & Filan, LLC, 276 Conn. 257 (2005) (legal malpractice claim not assignable); see also Stearns & Wheeler, LLC v. Kowalsky Bros., Inc., 289 Conn. 1, 9, 11 (2008) (Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act claim not assignable).

Typically, a client is responsible for its own attorneys' fees. However, a lawyer may be paid from a source other than the client if the client provides informed consent and the payment arrangement does not interfere with the attorneys' duties to the client.

1.8 Can a party obtain security for/a guarantee over its legal costs?

No bond or recognisance for prosecution is required of a party in any civil action unless ordered by the judicial authority upon motion and for good cause shown. If the judicial authority finds that a party is not able to pay the costs of the action, the judicial authority shall order the party to give a sufficient bond to pay taxable costs. Only the taxable costs for which a party may be responsible under Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-257 may be considered, except that expert witness fees may not be considered even though such fees are allowable under § 52-257. See Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-185; Practice Book § 8-3A.

2 Before Commencing Proceedings

2.1 Is there any particular formality with which you must comply before you initiate proceedings?

Generally, there are no formalities with which a plaintiff must comply prior to the commencement of litigation. However, there may be notice or demand requirements for particular statutory claims.

In addition, parties should review any governing contract to determine whether the contract provides for any pre-litigation notice or demand requirements. Such provisions will generally be enforced by the courts.

2.2 What limitation periods apply to different classes of claim for the bringing of proceedings before your civil courts? How are they calculated? Are time limits treated as a substantive or procedural law issue?

There is a wide range of limitation periods that apply to various statutory and/or common-law claims. Set forth below are the limitation periods for the most common claims; however, this does not constitute an exhaustive list.

A claim for a breach of a written contract must be commenced within six years from the date the claim accrues. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-576. Generally, a claim accrues when the breach occurs or the injury is inflicted.

There are two statutes in Connecticut that apply to oral contracts: Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-581, which provides for a three-year limitation period (and which applies only to executory contracts); and § 52-576, which provides for a six-year limitation period (and which applies to executed oral contracts).

Most tort claims must be commenced within three years from the date of the act or omission complained of. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-577.

Negligence claims must be asserted within two years from the date the injury is sustained or discovered or with reasonable diligence should have been discovered. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-584.

A claim for negligence or malpractice by a medical professional must be asserted within two years from the date the injury is first sustained or discovered or in the exercise of reasonable care should have been discovered, except that no action may be brought more than three years from the date of the act or omission complained of. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-584.

Product liability claims must be commenced within three years from the date the injury, death or property damage is first sustained or discovered or in the exercise of reasonable care should have been discovered, but in no event later than 10 years. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-577a.

A claim for unpaid wages must be commenced within two years. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-596.

A claim for libel or slander must be commenced within two years from the act complained of. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-597.

Certain tolling periods may also apply to the aforementioned limitation periods.

Ordinarily, statutes of limitations are considered procedural. However, if a claim did not exist at common law, and is merely a creature of statute, the time within which to bring a claim is considered a substantive element of the claim. Baxter v. Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., 230 Conn. 335, 340 (1994).

3 Commencing Proceedings

3.1 How are civil proceedings commenced (issued and served) in your jurisdiction? What various means of service are there? What is the deemed date of service? How is service effected outside your jurisdiction? Is there a preferred method of service of foreign proceedings in your jurisdiction?

Most civil proceedings are commenced by serving a copy of the summons and complaint on each individual defendant or an agent of each defendant. Service must be made by a marshal, constable or disinterested person. In the case of an individual defendant, service may be made in hand (by literally handing the summons and complaint to the individual) or by leaving the summons and complaint at the individual's primary residence (abode service). In the case of a domestic corporate or municipal defendant, service may be made on the defendant's registered agent for service, or in accordance with the statute applicable to the specific corporate or municipal form of the defendant. Process is deemed served on the date the marshal provides the copy of the summons and complaint to the individual or agent.

Service on a foreign individual, foreign partnership or foreign voluntary association may be made by serving the Secretary of the State with a copy of the summons and complaint at least 12 days before the return date, and by sending a copy of the summons and complaint to the defendant at the defendant's last-known address by registered or certified mail and with a return receipt requested. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-59b.

To lawfully conduct business in Connecticut, foreign corporations must appoint a registered agent for service of process; therefore, service should be made on the registered agent, if any. If the foreign corporation: (1) has no registered agent or its registered agent cannot, with reasonable diligence, be served; (2) has withdrawn from transacting business in this state; or (3) has had its certificate of authority revoked, then the foreign corporation may be served by registered or certified mail with a return receipt requested, addressed to the secretary of the foreign corporation at its principal office shown in its application for a certificate of authority or in its most recent annual report. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 33-929.

After the summons and complaint are served on all defendants, the individual who made service must attest to the manner in which such service was performed in a document called the return of service. The return of service, summons and complaint are then filed with the court.

The United States is party to both the Hague Service Convention and the Inter-American Service Convention. As a state within the United States, Connecticut is also bound by these conventions.

3.2 Are any pre-action interim remedies available in your jurisdiction? How do you apply for them? What are the main criteria for obtaining these?

A party may apply for a PJR in Connecticut before commencement of the plenary action by attaching a proposed unsigned summons and complaint to: (1) an application for a PJR; (2) an affidavit showing that “there is probable cause that a judgment in the amount of the PJR sought, or in an amount greater than the amount of the PJR sought, taking into account any known defenses, counterclaims or setoffs, will be rendered in the matter in favor of the plaintiff”; (3) a form of order that a hearing be held; and (4) a form of summons. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-278c.

A party also may seek a PJR at the same time it files a complaint, or anytime during the pendency of the action. A PJR is any remedy that enables a plaintiff by way of attachment, foreign attachment, garnishment or replevin to secure assets of the defendant(s) sufficient to satisfy a prospective judgment in favour of the plaintiff. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-278a(d). Upon receipt of the application for a PJR, the court will typically schedule the matter for an evidentiary hearing, although if certain statutorily enumerated exigent circumstances are present, a PJR may be granted without a hearing or notice to the defendant. The evidentiary standard at the hearing is “probable cause”; a plaintiff satisfying that low threshold is entitled to a PJR. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-278d.

A party may also apply for interim injunctive relief, in the form of a temporary injunction and/or temporary restraining order (“TRO”) (which typically restrains the defendant for a brief period pending notice and hearing on an application for a temporary injunction). Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-471. No temporary injunction may be granted without notice to the adverse party unless it clearly appears from the specific facts shown by affidavit or by verified complaint that irreparable loss or damage will result to the plaintiff before the matter can be heard on notice. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-473. To be eligible for temporary injunctive relief, the party must demonstrate that he or she has no adequate remedy at law, and that he or she will suffer a substantial and irreparable injury if no injunction is granted.

3.3 What are the main elements of the claimant's pleadings?

The complaint is the plaintiff's initial pleading. In the complaint, the plaintiff must set forth the facts underlying the action and particular legal theories on which the plaintiff relies. The complaint “shall contain a plain and concise statement of the material facts”, “but not of the evidence by which they are to be proved”. Practice Book § 10-1.

The allegations in the complaint should be set forth in numbered paragraphs, and each distinct legal theory should be distinguished as a separate claim. On the final page of the complaint, the plaintiff must include a demand for relief in which the plaintiff articulates the remedy or remedies sought. The demand for relief should be on a page separate from the allegations in the claims. Where money damages are sought, a plaintiff must include, on a separate page, a statement of amount in demand. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-91.

The complaint must be accompanied by a summons appended to the front of the complaint. A summons is a court form, completed by the plaintiff, that provides basic information about the lawsuit, including the names of all the parties, the return date, the address of the courthouse and the number of counts (claims) asserted against the defendant(s).

3.4 Can the pleadings be amended? If so, are there any restrictions?

The plaintiff may amend its complaint once as of right within the first 30 days after the return date. At any time thereafter, either party may amend its pleading by either: (1) consent of the opposing party; (2) order of the judicial authority; or (3) filing a request to file an amendment, with the proposed amended pleading attached. However, if option (3) is utilised, the opposing party may object within 15 days of filing the request, and the court will determine whether the amendment will be allowed.

Amendments are liberally permitted, and may even be permitted after trial to conform to the proffered evidence. However, the court has discretion to prohibit proposed amendments that may unduly delay trial or prejudice the adverse party.

3.5 Can the pleadings be withdrawn? If so, at what stage and are there any consequences?

A plaintiff may withdraw any action returned to the court and entered in the docket at any time prior to commencement of a hearing on the merits. After the commencement of a hearing on an issue of fact in any such action, the plaintiff may withdraw such action only by leave of court for cause shown. See Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-80. Similarly, any other party may withdraw any cross-complaint or counterclaim at any time prior to commencement of a hearing on the merits, or by leave of court after the commencement of a hearing on an issue of fact.

The withdrawal of an action after a counterclaim has been filed will not impair the right of the defendant to prosecute such counterclaim. The defendant, however, may be required by the judicial authority to give bond to pay costs.

4 Defending a Claim

4.1 What are the main elements of a statement of defence? Can the defendant bring a counterclaim(s) or defence of set-off?

The defendant's statement of defence, known in Connecticut as the answer to the complaint, may be filed as an initial response to the complaint, or may be filed after other pre-answer motions have been exhausted.

In the answer, the defendant must respond to each allegation in the complaint, by admitting, denying, or denying information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth or falsity of the allegation. Legal conclusions do not require a response.

In the answer, the defendant must state any special defences, counterclaims and/or cross-claims that it intends to assert. A special defence is a defence that does not dispute the allegations of the complaint, but asserts that, even if the plaintiff's allegations are true, the plaintiff is not entitled to the full measure of relief requested.

Counterclaims (claims asserted against the plaintiff) and cross-claims (claims asserted against another defendant) must “arise[] out of the transaction or one of the transactions which is the subject of the plaintiff's complaint”. Practice Book § 10-10.

4.2 What is the time limit within which the statement of defence has to be served?

In most civil actions, the first pleading on behalf of the defendant must be filed within 30 days after the return date. Practice Book 10-8. Please note that a motion to dismiss – which may be the initial response filed by a defendant – is due 30 days after filing an appearance (Practice Book 10-30), and an appearance is generally filed two days after the return date (Practice Book 3-2).

Motions for extension of time are generally granted, especially if the plaintiff consents to the requested extension.

4.3 Is there a mechanism in your civil justice system whereby a defendant can pass on or share liability by bringing an action against a third party?

Yes. A defendant in any civil action may seek to implead a third-party defendant by moving for permission to serve a summons and complaint upon a third party who is or may be liable to the original defendant for all or part of the plaintiff's claim against him or her. Practice Book § 10-11; Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-110.

A motion to implead a third party may be filed at any time before trial. The court will grant the motion to implead the third party if the court, in its discretion, determines that the granting of the motion will not unduly delay the trial or work an injustice upon the plaintiff or the party sought to be impleaded.

4.4 What happens if the defendant does not defend the claim?

If a defendant does not defend against an action, the court may default the defendant, and thereafter grant a default judgment in favour of the plaintiff. A defendant is typically defaulted for either failing to file an appearance or failing to plead.

If a party has been defaulted for failing to appear or failing to plead, and judgment enters based on said default, the judgmented party may move to open the judgment anytime within four months after the notice of judgment was sent. In the motion to open the judgment, the moving party must show that: (1) a good defence existed at the time judgment entered; and (2) the party was prevented by mistake, accident or other reasonable cause from pleading or appearing. Practice Book § 17-43. If the court grants said motion, the case is reinstated on the docket.

4.5 Can the defendant dispute the court's jurisdiction?

The defendant may dispute the court's subject matter jurisdiction over the matter, that is, the court's authority to hear the case and/or personal jurisdiction over the defendant.

A court may exercise personal jurisdiction over a foreign defendant only if the state's long-arm statute authorises assertion of jurisdiction over the defendant and the exercise of jurisdiction comports with constitutional principles of due process. A court will also lack jurisdiction over a foreign (or domestic) defendant if the defendant was not validly served with process.

Unlike subject matter jurisdiction, lack of personal jurisdiction may be waived. A motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction may be raised at any time.

5 Joinder & Consolidation

5.1 Is there a mechanism in your civil justice system whereby a third party can be joined into ongoing proceedings in appropriate circumstances? If so, what are those circumstances?

There are multiple mechanisms for adding a party to a pending action, depending on the purpose for adding said party. First, a defendant may seek to implead a third party who is or may be liable to the defendant.

Additionally, any party to the action – or person who is not yet a party – may also file a motion to cite an additional party if the party to be added: (1) has or claims an interest in the controversy, or any part thereof, adverse to the plaintiff; or (2) is necessary for a complete determination or settlement of any question involved therein. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-102. If a complete determination cannot be had without the presence of other parties, the court may direct that party to be joined. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-107. The court has discretion to add a party to the case when it “deems the interests of justice require”. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-108; Practice Book § 9-19.

A nonparty itself may seek leave to intervene in an action and be made a party. If the court determines that the prospective party has an interest which a prospective judgment will affect, the court will order that person or entity to be made a party. Practice Book § 9-18; Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-107.

New parties may be added at any time during the action. Practice Book § 9-19; Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-108. However, because the addition of parties is at the discretion of the court, a court may decline to permit the addition of a party where doing so would prejudice another party or unduly delay trial.

5.2 Does your civil justice system allow for the consolidation of two sets of proceedings in appropriate circumstances? If so, what are those circumstances?

Yes. Pursuant to Practice Book § 9-5, two or more separate actions may be tried together where doing so would expedite adjudication without causing injustice to any party. While the court has discretion to determine whether consolidation is appropriate, the primary considerations are whether the actions arise out of the same transaction or involve identical parties.

5.3 Do you have split trials/bifurcation of proceedings?

Yes. Pursuant to Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-205 and Practice Book § 15-1, the court, at its discretion, may bifurcate the issues for trial, in either jury cases or court cases, where doing so would serve the interests of convenience, negation of prejudice and judicial efficiency.

6 Duties & Powers of the Courts

6.1 Is there any particular case allocation system before the civil courts in your jurisdiction? How are cases allocated?

The Connecticut judicial branch has implemented the Individual Calendaring Program, applicable to most civil matters, in all judicial districts in Connecticut. Newly commenced cases in these judicial districts are assigned to a particular judge for the life of the case.

Administrative appeals, contract collection matters, eminent domain matters, foreclosure cases and family matters are, at present, not part of the Individual Calendaring Program.

Such cases are not assigned to a particular judge until trial. Throughout the pendency of the case, when a motion, request or application is scheduled to be argued, or adjudicated without argument, the matter is decided by a particular judge assigned to the short calendar that day. Practice Book § 11-13. It is only when the case is exposed for trial, and all pretrial hearings have been concluded, that the court assigns a trial judge to hear the matter.

Certain civil cases with issues of complexity may be referred to the CLD, where they are assigned to a particular judge throughout the life of the case. A party must apply for referral to the CLD, and the court has discretion to grant or deny the request.

6.2 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have any particular case management powers? What interim applications can the parties make? What are the cost consequences?

The court has the authority to oversee the progression of the case. Within the Individual Calendaring Program, cases are divided into two categories based upon the degree of judicial intervention that is deemed necessary. For certain cases requiring less intensive judicial oversight (such as motor vehicle or defective premises matters), the court will enter a scheduling order, including a firm trial date, within 30 days of the return date. For the remaining individual calendaring cases, and for cases on the CLD, the court will schedule a status conference within 120 days after the return date, at which the court will assign a firm trial date, have a preliminary discussion about alternative dispute options and establish a scheduling order. The scheduling order, entered as an order by the court once approved, sets forth the timeframe for the case and includes, for example, the deadlines for completing written discovery, depositions and disclosures of expert witnesses. In such cases, the court will also require the parties to appear periodically for case management conferences.

Cases that are not assigned to a particular judge under the Individual Calendaring Program or the CLD proceed under the traditional system, in which the court will not take an active role until the matter is ready for trial. Often, the court's managerial role is limited to a trial management conference. At the trial management conference, counsel for all parties provide to the court a trial management report containing information regarding the dispute, stipulated facts, and evidence and testimony that may be proffered. The court may also try to mediate the dispute between the parties in an effort to settle the matter before trial.

6.3 In what circumstances (if any) do the civil courts in your jurisdiction allow hearings or trials to be conducted fully or partially remotely by telephone or video conferencing, and what protocols apply? For example, does the court – and/or may parties – record and/or live-stream the hearings and may transcriptions be taken? May participants attend hearings remotely when they are physically located outside of the jurisdiction? Are electronic or hard-copy bundles used for remote hearings?

In March 2020, jury trials were suspended due to COVID-19, but the Judicial Branch resumed summoning jurors to courthouses throughout the state and restarted the jury trial process as of June 1, 2021. Jury trials are currently generally being conducted in person. Appellate arguments are also being conducted in person.

While protocols are still subject to change due to the need to adapt to changing COVID-19 risk levels, other remote hearings and trials on the record are currently being scheduled, and courts presently vary in their approach to allowing or requiring hearings and bench trials to be conducted fully or partially remote. Arguable motions and civil pretrials, status conferences, trial management conferences and judicial mediations are currently being conducted with judges and parties participating remotely, either by video link or telephone. Participants are invited to participate by email message through Microsoft Teams.

As of February 1, 2021, virtual on-the-record civil and housing court proceedings are being livestreamed on the Conn­ecticut Judicial Branch's YouTube channel, at (Hyperlink) .

More information on virtual court proceedings can be found at (Hyperlink) .

6.4 What sanctions are the courts in your jurisdiction empowered to impose on a party that disobeys the court's orders or directions?

The trial court has the inherent power to impose reasonable sanctions to compel the observance of its rules. Millbrook Owners Ass'n, Inc. v. Hamilton Standard, 257 Conn. 1, 9 (2001). For example, if a party has acted in bad faith in the commencement or course of litigation, the court has inherent authority to award the adverse party its attorneys' fees. In addition to the inherent authority of the court, numerous statutes and court rules permit the imposition of sanctions for specific conduct. For example, Practice Book § 13-14 provides that if a party fails to comply with certain discovery obligations, the court “may, on motion, make such order proportional to the noncompliance as the ends of justice require”, including entry of an order establishing as a fact the matters in question, prohibiting the entry into evidence of designated matters, entry of a default, nonsuit or dismissal, and an award of costs and attorneys' fees. Additionally, Practice Book § 13-4 provides that if a party fails to disclose its intended expert witness, the court may preclude the proffered testimony. Sanctions must be proportional to the violation.

6.5 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have the power to strike out part of a statement of case or dismiss a case entirely? If so, at what stage and in what circumstances?

Yes. Practice Book § 10-39 provides that a party may seek to strike part of an adversary's pleading if: (1) the allegations fail to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; (2) any prayer for relief in any such complaint, counterclaim or cross-complaint is legally insufficient; (3) any count of the pleading is legally insufficient due to the absence of any necessary party or the failure to join or give notice to any interested person; or (4) two or more causes of action are improperly joined.

In addition, Practice Book § 10-30 provides that a party may move to dismiss a complaint for: (1) lack of jurisdiction over the subject matter; (2) lack of jurisdiction over the person; (3) insufficiency of process; or (4) insufficiency of service of process.

6.6 Can the civil courts in your jurisdiction enter summary judgment?

Yes. The court may grant summary judgment “if the pleadings, affidavits and any other proof submitted show that there is no genuine issue as to any material fact and that the moving party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law”. Practice Book § 17-49. To successfully oppose summary judgment, a party must specify facts that create a genuine issue of material fact.

6.7 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have any powers to discontinue or stay the proceedings? If so, in what circumstances?

Yes. A court may dismiss or stay an action in a number of circumstances. For example, it may dismiss a case as a sanction for egregious conduct. Additionally, a court may stay or dismiss a case where there is prior action pending of the same character between the same parties. A court also has discretion to stay the proceedings or postpone civil discovery where there is a parallel pending criminal prosecution, where the interests of justice so require. A court must stay litigation when a party files a petition for bankruptcy. Likewise, a court will stay litigation when the parties are required to arbitrate the disputed matter. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-409.

7 Disclosure

7.1 What are the basic rules of disclosure in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction? Is it possible to obtain disclosure pre-action? Are there any classes of documents that do not require disclosure? Are there any special rules concerning the disclosure of electronic documents or acceptable practices for conducting e-disclosure, such as predictive coding?

Parties to a civil action are entitled to obtain a variety of discovery. A party must request such information in the form of interrogatories (questions seeking factual answers), requests for the production of documents and/or requests for admission. A party may also depose another party, party representative or third party. The information sought through these discovery tools does not have to be admissible, but merely has to be reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.

The party responding to a discovery request does not have to provide information that is privileged, falls within the scope of the attorney work product doctrine, is not currently within its possession or may be obtained as easily by the requesting party. Practice Book § 13-2. Materials prepared in anticipation of litigation must be provided only if a court determines that the requesting party “has substantial need of the materials in the preparation of the case and is unable without undue hardship to obtain the substantial equivalent of the materials by other means”. Practice Book § 13-3.

A party may object to certain interrogatories, requests for the production of documents and/or requests for admission. The requesting party and the responding party must engage in a good faith dialogue regarding the objections, and if agreement is not reached, the requesting party may seek judicial assistance in resolving the dispute. Note that once litigation is anticipated, a party has an obligation to preserve all potentially relevant documents, including hard-copy materials and electronic information.

Connecticut permits a party to file a bill of discovery, which is an independent action in equity for discovery that is designed to obtain evidence for use in an action other than the one in which discovery is sought. Berger v. Cuomo, 230 Conn. 1, 5-8, 644 A.2d 333, 337-38 (1994). To sustain the bill, the petitioner must demonstrate that what he or she seeks to discover is material and necessary for proof of, or is needed to aid in proof of or in defence of, another action already brought or about to be brought. Id. at 6. A plaintiff must be able to demonstrate good faith as well as probable cause that the information sought is both material and necessary to his or her action. Id. at 7. In addition, the plaintiff who brings a bill of discovery must demonstrate by detailed facts that there is probable cause to bring a potential cause of action. Id.

Connecticut's rules regarding the disclosure of electronically stored information (“ESI”) are incorporated into the discovery provisions of the Practice Book. Practice Book §§ 13-1 et seq. Among other things, the Practice Book defines ESI and provides that a party may seek a protective order relating to the terms and conditions of ESI discovery, and the allocation of expense of ESI discovery, taking into account the amount in controversy, the resources of the parties, the importance of the issues and the importance of the requested discovery in resolving the issues. Practice Book §§ 13-1(a)(5), 13-5. Unless otherwise specified by the parties, ESI should be produced in the form in which it is ordinarily maintained or in a form that is reasonably usable. Id. § 13-9(f). There is a “safe harbor” provision for ESI lost as a result of the routine, good faith operation of a system or process, in the absence of a showing of intentional actions designed to avoid known preservation obligations. Id. § 13-14(d). Connecticut has not established rules concerning predictive coding.

7.2 What are the rules on privilege in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction?

Connecticut courts recognise a variety of categories of privileged communications. The most common is the attorney-client privilege, which is invoked when confidential communication between client and attorney is inextricably linked to the giving of legal advice. The attorney-client privilege may be waived by voluntary disclosure of otherwise confidential communications, by the presence of a third party during the communication or by a party's placing the communications “at issue” in the case. The “at issue”, or implied waiver, exception applies when a party specifically pleads reliance on an attorney's advice as an element of a claim or defence, or otherwise only when the contents of the legal advice is integral to the outcome of the legal claims of the action.

For public policy reasons, statements made by a client to his or her attorney with respect to the client's commission of a crime or civil fraud to be committed in the future are not privileged.

Connecticut also recognises: a psychologist-patient communication privilege (Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146c); a psychiatrist-patient communication privilege (Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146d); a physician-patient communication privilege (Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146o); a clergy-penitent communication privilege (Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146b); a communications privilege for a sexual assault counsellor and a victim (Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146k); and a parent-child privilege, pursuant to which a parent may decline to testify for or against an accused child in juvenile proceedings (Conn. Gen. Stat. § 46b-138a).

There are two privileges that apply to married couples: a spousal testimony privilege (permitting the husband or wife of a criminal defendant to refuse to testify against his or her spouse in a criminal proceeding, provided that the couple is married at the time of trial); and the marital communications privilege (permitting an individual to refuse to testify as to any confidential communication made by the individual to the spouse during their marriage).

7.3 What are the rules in your jurisdiction with respect to disclosure by third parties?

A party may direct discovery requests to a third party. Serving a subpoena on a third party is a commonly used process for procuring testimony and the production of documents relevant to the matter in dispute. Practice Book § 13-28; Three S. Dev. Co. v. Santore, 193 Conn. 174, 179 (1984). However, the court may, upon motion, quash or modify the subpoena if it is unreasonable and oppressive or if it otherwise seeks materials not subject to production.

7.4 What is the court's role in disclosure in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction?

Discovery is primarily conducted by the parties to the litigation. Generally, the court will become involved only when the parties cannot reach an agreement regarding the scope of, or procedure for, permissible discovery. For example, the court will adjudicate objections to discovery requests, motions for order of compliance, motions to quash subpoenas and motions for a protective order. Courts are empowered to impose sanctions on parties who fail to abide by discovery rules or orders.

7.5 Are there any restrictions on the use of documents obtained by disclosure in your jurisdiction?

If a party wishes to keep a particular document or testimony from public disclosure, the party may move for an order that materials to be filed in connection with a court proceeding be sealed or their disclosure limited. Practice Book § 11-20A. The party wishing to seal the material bears the burden of demonstrating that sealing is necessary to preserve an interest which overrides the public's interest in viewing such materials.

Additionally, parties often enter into a confidentiality agreement pursuant to which they mutually agree to limit the use of materials obtained during discovery to the present litigation. Such an agreement may simply take the form of a bilateral agreement, or the parties may ask the court to enter it as an order.

8 Evidence

8.1 What are the basic rules of evidence in your jurisdiction?

The rules of evidence are set forth in the Connecticut Code of Evidence.

8.2 What types of evidence are admissible, and which ones are not? What about expert evidence in particular?

All evidence that is relevant is presumed to be admissible (Conn. Code Evid. § 4-2), although the court may restrict evidence to be used for a particular purpose. Conn. Code Evid. § 1-4. Evidence is relevant if it has “any tendency to make the existence of any fact that is material to the determination of the proceeding more probable or less probable than it would be without the evidence”. Conn. Code Evid. § 4-1. Evidence may be excluded if its “probative value is outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice or surprise, confusion of the issues, or misleading the jury, or by considerations of undue delay, waste of time or needless presentation of cumulative evidence”. Conn. Code Evid. § 4-3.

Expert evidence, typically in the form of testimony, is admissible in the form of an opinion if “(1) the witness has a special skill or knowledge directly applicable to a matter in issue, (2) that skill or knowledge is not common to the average person, and (3) the testimony would be helpful to the court or jury in considering the issues”. Sullivan v. Metro-N. Commuter R. Co., 292 Conn. 150, 158 (2009); Conn. Code Evid. § 7-2. However, an expert may not testify regarding the “ultimate” issue in a case, unless the trier of fact needs expert assistance in deciding the issue. Conn. Code Evid. § 7-3.

8.3 Are there any particular rules regarding the calling of witnesses of fact, and the making of witness statements or depositions?

All witnesses are presumed competent to testify and must declare that they will testify truthfully. Conn. Code Evid. §§ 6-1, 6-2. Fact witnesses must testify on firsthand knowledge; although exceptions apply, generally hearsay is not permissible testimony.

8.4 Are there any particular rules regarding instructing expert witnesses, preparing expert reports and giving expert evidence in court? Are there any particular rules regarding concurrent expert evidence? Does the expert owe his/her duties to the client or to the court?

Connecticut courts require disclosure of the “factual basis” underlying an expert witnesses' opinion before the expert witness may render opinion. Connecticut courts have not addressed concurrent expert evidence or whether an expert's duties lie primarily with the court or the client on whose behalf the expert testifies.

9 Judgments & Orders

9.1 What different types of judgments and orders are the civil courts in your jurisdiction empowered to issue and in what circumstances?

Courts are empowered to grant a wide range of legal and equitable relief. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-1. Most parties typically seek money damages, which a court may award in the form of compensatory and/or punitive damages. Where there is no adequate remedy at law, equitable remedies are available which may include, but are not limited to, specific performance of a party's obligations under a contract, an accounting of certain monies received and/or expended, imposition of a constructive trust, disgorgement of profits, and/or injunctive relief. Finally, Connecticut courts are statutorily authorised to issue a declaratory judgment determining the parties' rights and legal relations. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-29.

9.2 What powers do your local courts have to make rulings on damages/interests/costs of the litigation?

Connecticut courts are empowered to make a determination of compensatory and/or punitive damages. The purpose of compensatory damages is to restore an injured party to the position he or she would have been in if the wrong had not been committed. Common-law punitive damages are limited to the expense of litigation less taxable costs, and are awarded when the evidence shows a reckless indifference to the rights of others or an intentional and wanton violation of those rights. Certain statutes also permit punitive damages awards at the court's discretion . Courts are also empowered to award a prevailing party interest.

9.3 How can a domestic/foreign judgment be recognised and enforced?

Connecticut enacted a foreign judgment statute, which applies to “any judgment, decree or order of a court of the United States or of any other court which is entitled to full faith and credit in this state except one obtained by default in appearance or by confession of judgment”. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-604. Pursuant to the foreign judgment statute, the judgment creditor must file a certified copy of the foreign judgment along with a certification that the judgment was not obtained by default in appearance or by confession of judgment, that it is unsatisfied in whole or in part, the amount remaining unpaid, that the enforcement of such judgment has not been stayed, and the name and address of the judgment debtor. Within 30 days after the filing of the judgment and the certificate, the judgment creditor must mail notice of filing of the foreign judgment by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested, to the judgment debtor. A foreign judgment debtor may stay enforcement by showing to the court that an appeal of the foreign judgment will be taken, or that a stay of execution has been granted.

To enforce a money judgment, a prevailing party may obtain a bank execution from the court, which permits a state marshal to withdraw funds up to the amount of the judgment from the account of the judgmented party. A prevailing party may also file a judgment lien on assets of the judgmented party.

9.4 What are the rules of appeal against a judgment of a civil court of your jurisdiction?

The Connecticut Rules of Appellate Procedure set forth the rules for appealing a civil court order.

10 Settlement

10.1 Are there any formal mechanisms in your jurisdiction by which parties are encouraged to settle claims or which facilitate the settlement process?

Connecticut offers a variety of court-annexed alternate dispute resolution (“ADR”) programmes designed to encourage or facilitate the settlement of claims. Several court-annexed mediation programmes are targeted to specific types of cases including family matters, child protection, landlord-tenant disputes and foreclosures. Other categories of cases may qualify for participation in the court's judicial ADR, voluntary, nonbinding arbitration or fact-finding programmes discussed below.

11 Alternative Dispute Resolution

11.1 What methods of alternative dispute resolution are available and frequently used in your jurisdiction? Arbitration/Mediation/Expert Determination/Tribunals (or other specialist courts)/Ombudsman? (Please provide a brief overview of each available method.)

Arbitration and mediation are the most commonly used methods of ADR in Connecticut. Parties are always free to utilise private mediators, arbitrators and experts.

The Connecticut Judicial Branch also provides litigants with access to a variety of court- annexed ADR programmes. For example, parties to a civil action in which a judgment is expected to be less than $50,000 may participate in the court-annexed nonbinding arbitration programme. Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 52-549u et seq. Parties to a civil action may also participate in a judicial ADR if settlement is feasible but would take longer than a half-day.

Certain contract cases involving money damages of less than $50,000 may be eligible for referral to the court's fact-finding programme. Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 52-549n et seq. The court- appointed fact-finder determines the matters in controversy submitted to him or her and prepares a finding of fact, which includes an award of damages, if applicable. The parties may object to the findings, and the court is free to accept or reject the fact-finder's determination.

11.2 What are the laws or rules governing the different methods of alternative dispute resolution?

The rules governing the court-annexed ADR programmes are set forth in the aforementioned statutes. Parties utilising private mediators and arbitrators – e.g., the American Arbitration Association or JAMS – must adhere to those servicers' rules.

11.3 Are there any areas of law in your jurisdiction that cannot use Arbitration/Mediation/Expert Determination/Tribunals/Ombudsman as a means of alternative dispute resolution?

Prior to 2021, Connecticut law prohibited the arbitration of child custody, visitation and child support issues. Since October 1, 2021, arbitration related to these issues may proceed “only after the court has made a thorough inquiry and is satisfied that (1) each party entered into such agreement voluntarily and without coercion, and (2) such agreement is fair and equitable under the circumstances”. Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 46b-66(e), 52-408.

Additionally, the specific statutes governing the various court-annexed ADR programmes establish which cases may be referred to those programmes.

11.4 Can local courts provide any assistance to parties that wish to invoke the available methods of alternative dispute resolution? For example, will a court – pre or post the constitution of an arbitral tribunal – issue interim or provisional measures of protection (i.e. holding orders pending the final outcome) in support of arbitration proceedings, force parties to arbitrate when they have so agreed, or order parties to mediate or seek expert determination? Is there anything that is particular to your jurisdiction in this context?

If a party to an agreement to arbitrate fails and refuses to participate in arbitration, the party seeking to enforce the arbitration covenant may apply to the Superior Court for an order directing the noncompliant party to proceed with arbitration. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-410.

If a party to an arbitration agreement commences litigation, the party seeking to enforce the arbitration covenant may file a motion to stay the litigation proceedings. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-409. Pursuant to statute, if any issue involved in the litigation is referable to arbitration under the agreement, the court must stay the litigation until the parties have completed arbitration proceedings.

A party may also seek a PJR or injunction in aid of a pending arbitration. Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 52-422, 52-278d(c), 52-409. Pursuant to Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-422, a court in an arbitration proceeding “may make forthwith such order or decree, issue such process and direct such proceedings as may be necessary to protect the rights of the parties pending the rendering of the award and to secure the satisfaction thereof when rendered and confirmed”.

11.5 How binding are the available methods of alternative dispute resolution in nature? For example, are there any rights of appeal from arbitration awards and expert determination decisions, are there any sanctions for refusing to mediate, and do settlement agreements reached at mediation need to be sanctioned by the court? Is there anything that is particular to your jurisdiction in this context?

Arbitration awards must be approved, modified or vacated by the court to be enforced. Pursuant to Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-417, a party has one year after an arbitration award has been rendered to apply to the Superior Court for confirmation of the arbitration award.

A party may also seek to vacate the arbitration award on one or more of the following grounds: (1) the award was procured by corruption, fraud or undue means; (2) there was evident partiality or corruption on the part of any arbitrator; (3) the arbitrators were guilty of misconduct; or (4) the arbitrators exceeded their powers or so imperfectly executed them that a final award upon the subject matter submitted was not made. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-418.

A party may also seek to modify an arbitration award on one or more of the following grounds: (1) there was an evident material miscalculation of figures or an evident material mistake in the description of any person, thing or property referred to in the award; (2) the arbitrators awarded upon a matter not submitted to them unless it is a matter not affecting the merits of the decision upon the matters submitted; or (3) the award is imperfect in matter of form not affecting the merits of the controversy. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-419.

In most cases, agreements reached through mediation do not need to be approved by the court.

11.6 What are the major alternative dispute resolution institutions in your jurisdiction?

Many contracts containing arbitration or mediation provisions require reference to national ADR institutions such as JAMS or the American Arbitration Association. The ADR Center and Litigation Alternatives are ADR institutions based in Connecticut.

Originally Published by International Comparative Legal Guides

