(April 4, 2022) - Beginning July 1, 2022, Illinois trial courts will begin imposing new time standards for closing out pending cases. This change follows the Illinois Supreme Court's March 25, 2022 announcement setting new time standards for case closure in trial courts. This announcement will apply to all cases filed in the State of Illinois on or after January 1, 2022.

According to the recent announcement, the purpose of the new Time Standards Order (the Order) is to assist Illinois circuit courts with "meeting their fundamental obligation to resolve disputes fully, fairly, and promptly" by establishing a uniform, statewide expectation for parties, attorneys, and judges regarding the status of cases that will require each court to evaluate its actual performance compared to a statewide expectation.

The expected time to case closure will vary depending on the type of case filed, with civil cases being further broken down into four additional categories: (1) Complex, (2) General, (3) Summary, and (4) Guardianship cases. The Order establishes benchmarks for case closure of 75%, 90%, and 98% of total cases, with times to completion varying based on the type of case.

The lasting effect of this Time Standards Order and the way that Illinois trial courts will apply it is yet to be seen. Most courts are currently dealing with a backlog of cases due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, attorneys and litigants should familiarize themselves with the new standards established by this Order as it will likely affect trial courts' decisions to continue moving cases toward trial.

