In the latest edition of HB Media Minute, Haynes Boone Associate Michael Lambert revisits a topic explored in an earlier podcast: the First Amendment right to record police activity. Michael explores the issue in the wake of a recent ruling out of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in a case filed by an Austin man who was arrested for videotaping police activities. Michael discusses the civil rights lawsuit filed by the man and the police officer's defense of qualified immunity. He also previews a case where the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to allow First Amendment civil rights claims against federal government officials.

