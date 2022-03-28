ARTICLE

In the American adversarial system, appellate courts are supposed to decide the issues that parties present to them. Only in narrow circumstances, such as subject-matter jurisdiction, may courts raise issues on their own motion (i.e., raise issues sua sponte). Yet appellate courts routinely act sua sponte in many areas, explaining it as part of their duty to 'do justice' or 'get the law right.' This practice is in tension with core values of the adversarial system—taking away the parties' control over the litigation, limiting due process, and reducing fairness. In an attempt to mitigate these harms, many courts have adopted the practice of ordering supplemental briefing on issues they raise sua sponte, implying that additional briefing will lead to a full, fair, and adversarial airing of the relevant arguments.

