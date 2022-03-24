On March 19, 2022, the parties in the Amgen Inc. v. Hospira Inc. (D. Del., No. 20-201) NEULASTA®/pegfilgrastim litigation submitted a stipulation to dismiss all claims and counterclaims in the litigation with prejudice. The Court (Judge Connolly) entered the order of dismissal on Monday.

The case has been pending since February 2020. Hospira Inc.'s NEULASTA® biosimilar, NYVEPRIA®, was approved by the FDA on June 10, 2020. NYVEPRIA® is one of four pegfilgrastim biosimilars approved in the US.

