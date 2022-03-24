Our appellate team, including Thomas Ciarlone and Demetri Economou, proved triumphant at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Within one week of arguments, Ciarlone and Economou obtained a summary judgment and seven-figure fee award. Another impressive case for the KRCL team!

You can listen to the argument here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0pxNGExxUE

