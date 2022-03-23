Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Connecticut AG Tong Doesn't Want to Hear Claims that Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are "FDA-Approved"
  • Washington AG Ferguson Sues Seattle-Based Stem Cell Clinic Over False Marketing Claims
  • New York AG James Pulls the Plug on Deceptive Energy Sales Tactics, Obtains $2.15 Million in Penalties
  • Brookdale Senior Living to Pay for Alleged Misrepresentations and Mistreatment of California Patients
  • FTC Settles with CafePress Over Data Security Breaches
  • FTC Alleges HomeAdvisor Misled Businesses Regarding Leads

