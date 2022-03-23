Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Connecticut AG Tong Doesn't Want to Hear Claims that Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are "FDA-Approved"

Washington AG Ferguson Sues Seattle-Based Stem Cell Clinic Over False Marketing Claims

New York AG James Pulls the Plug on Deceptive Energy Sales Tactics, Obtains $2.15 Million in Penalties

Brookdale Senior Living to Pay for Alleged Misrepresentations and Mistreatment of California Patients

FTC Settles with CafePress Over Data Security Breaches

FTC Alleges HomeAdvisor Misled Businesses Regarding Leads

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.