"President Joe Biden has selected the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as his nominee to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Brown Jackson would replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is retiring from the Court and for whom Brown Jackson served as a law clerk and would be the first Black woman to serve as a justice."

Originally published by University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

