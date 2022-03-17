On March 11, the Convening Authority for the Military Commissions ordered a sentence of 10 years for Jenner & Block client Majid Khan. Applying credit for time served from the date of his guilty plea on February 29, 2012, Mr. Khan's sentence ended on March 1, 2022.

For more than a decade, Co-Managing Partner Katya Jestin has worked with the Center for Constitutional Rights and the Military Commissions Defense Organization to represent Mr. Khan pro bono.

"This is a historic day. Majid has fulfilled his cooperation obligations completely, and his sentence has been served. He must now be released from detention," Ms. Jestin said in a statement. "Majid's torture at the hands of the CIA in the name of national security was illegal and a shameful episode in our nation's history."

Mr. Khan abandoned involvement with terrorism more than a decade ago and has been providing substantial cooperation to US authorities since then. In response to the Convening Authority's decision, Mr. Khan's legal team, including Ms. Jestin, called for his transfer from Guantánamo "without delay."

"We look forward to working with the Biden administration to ensure that Mr. Khan is promptly and safely resettled in a third country where he can be reunited with his wife and daughter and begin the next chapter of his life," the team said in a statement.

