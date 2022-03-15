ARTICLE

On this episode of Kelley Drye's Legal Download, senior associate Molly Rao speaks with Jaimie Nawaday, the chair of the firm's White Collar, Investigations and Compliance practice group, and Kristi Wolff, the chair of the firm's Food and Drug Law and Cannabis Law practices. They provide answers to frequently asked questions surrounding attorney-client privilege and investigations, including how to protect privilege and how to keep third-party communications protected.

