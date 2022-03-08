ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are proud to share with you Mayer Brown's Litigation Year in Review. Similar to past years,' this Review provides a snapshot of our department's litigation successes in 2021 and a preview of where our global team is headed in the next 12 months.

The past year continued to present clients with complex, novel challenges that required critical analysis to identify long-term developments while meeting short-term goals. We were grateful for the opportunity to work across four continents with such a diverse set of clients, all navigating the unique challenges of operating during a pandemic.

We hope you enjoy the Review, which features some of the complex and noteworthy cases we worked on in 2021 and celebrates the arrival of nine lateral partners, who are committed to advancing the strategic aims of our clients.

Thank you for allowing us to be part of your success.

View our 2021 Litigation Year in Review

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.