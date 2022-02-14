ARTICLE

United States: Litigator Of The Week: Shout Out

Steve Strauss, Koji Fukumura, Peter Adams, Stephen Richards and Julie Veroff earned a shout out as part of The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a win on behalf of Qualcomm in a securities class action.

