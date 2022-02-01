Brian Matsui spoke to the National Law Journal about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a leading candidate to fill the seat of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement this week.

According to Brian, who worked alongside Jackson at Morrison & Foerster, "[she] always looked at the big picture and asked the right questions" and was highly collaborative.

"She had a knack for picking up on nuances in a case that others might miss – things that turned out to be important. It didn't matter if we were talking about a civil or a criminal appeal; she just understood what might be key to the case."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved