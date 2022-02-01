James Sigel spoke to the Daily Journal about the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to consider an appeal of whether federal courts have jurisdiction to consider Axon's challenge to the structure of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

According to James, a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision last month created a circuit split that may have prompted the high court to take the case.

"It's part of the same hard look at the administrative agencies that the court seems to be taking," James said.

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally published by Daily Journal

