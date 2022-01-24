ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Seyfarth Synopsis: In yesterday's blog post, Jerry Maatman outlined the ways in which workplace arbitration programs continued to have a profound impact on workplace class action litigation in 2021. Today, listen to the video blog below to learn how these programs influenced the nature of class action litigation filed and shifted the types of claims and what to expect in 2022.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.