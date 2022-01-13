Taft Chicago partner Jonathan Amarilio recently interviewed Amanda Knox in the debut episode for season four of the Chicago Bar Association podcast, @theBar.

Knox joins the show to talk candidly about her story and share her passion for shedding light on the issues of wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial before being exonerated of murder charges. The case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight. Her story and wrongful conviction were then chronicled in a 2016 Netflix documentary, and in Amanda's own New York Times best-selling memoir, "Waiting to Be Heard." In this edition, she talks with Jonathan Amarilio and Trisha Rich about how her public and private identity have been shaped by these events, her attempts to reclaim her own narrative, and her passion for criminal justice reform.

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify, or Audible.

Amarilio represents individuals, small businesses, state and local governments, and Fortune 500 companies before state and federal appellate courts in his civil appellate litigation and critical motion practice. Outside of the office, he is chair of the Chicago Bar Association's Young Lawyer Section, serves on several bar association and charitable boards, and is a frequent author and speaker on a range of topics. Amarilio attended law school at the University of Iowa and received a B.A. in Political Science from American University. He serves as host for @theBar.

