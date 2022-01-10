self

Be Excellent with NAMWOLF CEO Leslie Davis

In this episode of Trying 2 Win, Sara Lincoln and Tricia Derr talk with Leslie Davis, CEO of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).

Davis cut her teeth providing legal analysis for Court TV during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. It was the beginning of an impressive career as a trial attorney — one that afforded her insight into the prejudices that persist in the law and advice for others on how to handle them. Her most important counsel on the subject? Be excellent.

"There is no substitution for excellence. When you are excellent, it speaks for itself in a lot of ways," Davis said. "You can't let [others] rule the day by getting angry, by saying or doing things that are really not who you are, or letting them dim your light or steal your joy."

Show Notes

Leslie Davis

Aside from being the new CEO of NAMWOLF, Davis has over two decades of experience as an attorney representing clients in jury trials, bench trials and arbitrations. She also works as a business strategist and has a background in journalism.

Davis earned her J.D. and M.A. from the University of Iowa College of Law and a B.A. in journalism and mass communication from The University of Iowa.

