On December 9, Jenner & Block filed briefs in the US Supreme Court on behalf of four tribes – Cherokee Nation, Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Oneida Nation, and Quinault Indian Nation – in Brackeen v. Haaland, opposing the latest attempts to overturn the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and defending the law's constitutionality. The briefs call on the Court to uphold ICWA in its entirety and to reject petitioners' attempts to undermine tribal sovereignty and congressional power in tribal affairs.

News of the filing was covered by Law360.

Partners Ian Heath Gershengorn, Ambassador Keith M. Harper, and Zachary C. Schauf and Associates Leonard R. Powell, Illyana A. Green, and Victoria Hall-Palerm represent the tribes.

