This time, we're reviewing Justice Theis' voting record. In civil cases, Justice Theis has cast 141 votes to affirm, 151 votes to reverse and 49 split votes to affirm in part and reverse in part. Justice Theis' biggest year for affirmances was 2015 with 20; her lightest full year was 2012 at 6. 2012 was also her heaviest year for reversals - he voted to reverse 24 times. Her lightest full years were 2016 and 2018 at 9 each.

In criminal cases, Justice Theis has voted to affirm 153 times and to reverse 153 times, with 47 split votes. Affirmances range from a high of 19 in 2014 to a low of 7 in 2018. Reversals range from a high of 22 in 2011 to a low of only 7 in 2019.

Join us next time as we consider Justice Theis' agreement rate with the majority.