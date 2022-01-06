Carrie Cohen spoke to Reuters about the outcome of the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted on charges of defrauding three investors, as well as conspiring to do so, though was acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who paid for tests from Theranos, and the jury could not reach a decision on three counts related to individual investors.

According to Carrie, the split verdict indicated that the jurors had taken their duty seriously and considered the evidence carefully, which might make it difficult for her defense team to appeal.

"A split verdict is a little bit hard of a verdict to appeal from, because the jury clearly didn't rush to judgment, Carrie said. "It appears that they didn't take evidence from one crime and use it to say, well, she lied to one investor, she must have lied to the three other investors. They clearly sifted through the evidence and really applied each fact to each charge."

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved