Since joining the Supreme Court in 2010, Justice Theis has written a total of 66 opinions - 51 majority opinions, three special concurrences and 12 dissents. Her heaviest workload for majority opinions was in 2015, when she wrote seven. Her heaviest year for civil dissents was 2019 with four (she wrote only five majority opinions that year).

Justice Theis has written 68 opinions in criminal cases - 54 majority opinions, six special concurrences and eight dissents. Her heaviest workload for majorities was in 2012, 2013 and 2017 when she wrote seven per year. She wrote three criminal dissents in 2013, nearly half her total.

Join us back here later this week as we continue our analysis of Justice Theis' tenure.

Image courtesy of Flickr by Ricky Wright (no changes).

