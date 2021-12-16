Important vacancy news was announced out of the Sixth Circuit today. Judge R. Guy Cole and Judge Helene White both announced their intent to take senior status.

That makes three Sixth Circuit judges so far (including Judge Bernice Donald) who have announced their intent to take senior status during the current presidential administration.

Both Judge Cole and Judge White have served as active judges of the Sixth Circuit for several years-Judge Cole since 1995 and Judge White since 2008. They were appointed by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, respectively.

We at the Sixth Circuit Blog thank both Judges for serving the Sixth Circuit with distinction for so many years. We look forward to their continued service as senior judges of the Court. And we wish whomever the President selects to replace them the best of luck with what can often be a contentious nomination process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.