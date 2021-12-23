ARTICLE

United States: Dobbs Could Put US Out Of Step With The Global Community

"On December 1, the US Supreme Court heard oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a challenge to Mississippi's prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks. The question accepted by the court for review is stark: 'Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.' Mississippi raised the stakes even further after certiorari was granted, asking the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in their entirety."

