Mayer Brown litigators in New York prevailed in a criminal appeal in South Carolina. Our client was convicted for being an accessory to armed robbery and burglary. He was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment. A post-conviction relief court held that our client's trial was conducted in violation of his Sixth Amendment rights and vacated the conviction. The state filed a petition for certiorari in the South Carolina Supreme Court seeking review of the post-conviction decision. We opposed the petition and filed an application for our client to be released on bail pending the appeal, which the court granted. Our client was released from prison after more than four years in custody. And on October 27, 2021, the state's request for an appeal was denied, meaning that our client will receive a new trial. The team included partner Mike Rayfield and associate Nathan Blevins.

