United States:
Nike Split With Neymar Amid Sexual-Assault Probe
10 December 2021
Cooley LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"Nike and soccer superstar Neymar split ways last year
after the company started investigating an allegation by a Nike
employee that the Brazilian athlete had sexually assaulted her,
according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed
by The Wall Street Journal."
Read the article (subscription required)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
The Rescue Doctrine
Fairfield and Woods
The rescue doctrine authorizes a person injured while rescuing another to bring a negligence claim against the party whose conduct created the need for rescue.
The Specific Causation Test
Edlin Gallagher Huie + Blum
In any toxic tort, be it exposure to asbestos, benzene, or another potentially harmful substance, plaintiffs must prove that their injury was directly caused by interacting with or proximity...