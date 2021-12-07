ARTICLE

Litigation partner Michael J. Dell authored a RealClear Politics op-ed titled “Will Trump-Appointed Justices Betray Their Stare Decisis Vow?” on Dec. 1, 2021. Michael examines the Justices' testimony at their confirmation hearings concerning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and what that portends for their decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in which Mississippi seeks to prohibit abortions after 15 weeks and asks the Court to overturn Roe and Casey.

