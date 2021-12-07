United States:
Will Trump-Appointed Justices Betray Their Stare Decisis Vow?
07 December 2021
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Litigation partner Michael J. Dell authored a RealClear
Politics op-ed titled “Will Trump-Appointed Justices
Betray Their Stare Decisis Vow?” on Dec. 1, 2021. Michael
examines the Justices' testimony at their confirmation
hearings concerning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood
v. Casey and what that portends for their decision in
Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in
which Mississippi seeks to prohibit abortions after 15 weeks and
asks the Court to overturn Roe and Casey.
