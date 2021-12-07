ARTICLE

Alan Levine has been recognized as a Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily. Alongside co-counsel from Kaplan Hecker & Fink and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a Cooley team secured a historic victory on behalf of nine plaintiffs, who were victims of a coordinated attack by white supremacists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, in the landmark federal lawsuit Sines v. Kessler. The Cooley team included David Mills, Bob Cahill, Josh Siegel, Dan Roy, Khary Anderson, Allegra Flamm, Amanda Liverzani, Gemma Seidata, Julie Ruse and Courtney Fisher.

Originally published by The Am Law Litigation Daily

