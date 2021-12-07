United States:
Litigator Of The Week: Shout Out
07 December 2021
Cooley LLP
Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria, Brett De Jarnette, Janelle
Fernandes and Angelica Leo earned a shout out as part of The
American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week
Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a win on behalf of
cloud computing company Fastly in a securities class action.
Originally published by The Am Law Litigation Daily
