Carrie Cohen was featured in the Crain's New York Business coverage of the trial of Sylvia Ash, a former presiding judge in the New York State Supreme Court's commercial division who is charged with trying to impede the federal investigation into former Municipal Credit Union CEO Kam Wong, who is serving a 66-month prison sentence for embezzling $10 million.

Carrie, who is representing Ms. Ash, said the suspended judge wasn't aware of the criminal acts Wong committed.

"There is not one scintilla of evidence that Ms. Ash had any knowledge of or participation in Wong's...fraudulent schemes," Carrie wrote in a pretrial motion.

Originally published by Crain's New York Business

