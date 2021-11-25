This week, we're finishing our six-part review of Justice Garman's tenure by taking a closer look at her authored opinions.

Through the end of last week, Justice Garman has written 107 majority opinions and 28 dissents.

Justice Garman has written 24 majority opinions in tort cases. She has written 18 majorities in civil procedure cases and thirteen each in constitutional law and government and administrative law cases. She has written seven majority opinions involving insurance law and workers compensation law. She has written five majority opinions in commercial law cases, three involving secured transactions and one employment law case.

Justice Garman has written four majority opinions in domestic relations cases. She has written three majorities in tax law and election law cases. She has written two majority opinions in arbitration cases. She has written one majority opinion each in environmental, wills and estates, judicial misconduct and property law cases.

Justice Garman has written eight dissents in tort cases. She has written six dissents in government and administrative law cases, six in civil procedure cases, three in domestic relations cases, two each in workers compensation and constitutional law cases and one in an employment law case.

