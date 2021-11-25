In this post, we're reviewing the Justice Garman's history writing opinions.

From taking her seat in 2001 through the end of last week, Justice Garman had written 107 majority opinions in civil cases. She has written only 9 special concurrences and has written 28 dissents (we'll be addressing how often Justice Garman is in the majority in a later post). 2018 was her biggest year for special concurrences with 2 – otherwise, she's never written more than 1 in a given year. She wrote 5 dissents each in 2003 and 2006, but no more than one a year since 2012. Her biggest year for majorities was 2005, when she wrote 9. Justice Garman wrote 8 majority opinions in 2004, 2006 and 2009, 7 in 2002 and 2008 and 6 in 2011, 2012 and 2019. She wrote only 1 in 2014.

Justice Garman has written 126 majority opinions in criminal cases. She has written 22 dissents, meaning she is a significantly more frequent dissenter in civil (3.56% of cases) than in criminal cases (2.52%). Her biggest year for special concurrences on the criminal side was 2010, with 3. She wrote 3 dissents in 2003 and 2 each in 2004, 2009 and 2019. She wrote 9 criminal majority opinions per year in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2010. She wrote 8 in 2008 and 7 per year in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Her lightest years have been 2001, 2007, 2015 and 2017 (4 per year), 2018 (3) and 2019 and 2021 (2 per year).

Join us back here next time as we continue our review of Justice Garman's tenure.

