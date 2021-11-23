Yesterday, President Biden nominated Memphis, Tennessee litigator Andre B. Mathis to the Sixth Circuit, filling the seat of Judge Bernice B. Donald, who announced in May that she will assume senior status upon the confirmation of her replacement.

Mathis is currently a partner in the Memphis, Tennessee office of the law firm Butler Snow LLP, where he practices commercial, government, and labor & employment litigation. He also has significant criminal defense experience, including as a CJA panel member for the Western District of Tennessee and with the Tennessee Innocence Project.

Prior to joining Butler Snow in 2020, Mathis was a member at the Memphis firm Glankler Brown, PLLC, which he joined as an associate in 2007. He also has served on the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for the Western District of Tennessee and on the Sixth Circuit's Federal Defender Evaluation Committee, and previously served as a chapter president for the National Bar Association.

Mathis was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Memphis in 2003, and graduated cum laude from that university's Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2007. He is President Biden's first nominee to the Sixth Circuit, and his confirmation would leave no vacancies on the Court.

