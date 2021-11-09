Carrie Cohen and Kate Driscoll were featured in the New York State Bar Association's recap of their recent fireside chat, "Bad Blood: The Role of Gender in The Elizabeth Holmes Trial."

According to Carrie, while Holmes has an expert who could testify to the "intimate power abuse" defense, she doubts the defense will actually call her, and she doubts Holmes will take the stand. She and Kate agreed that they expect most of the defense to play out in the cross of prosecution witnesses.

"The cross is their case," Carrie said. "It's interesting from a trial standpoint because the crosses are longer than the directs. It is very powerful for the defense to say, 'We don't need to call anyone, there's reasonable doubt all over the place.'"

Read the full article.

