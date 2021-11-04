ARTICLE

United States: Was The Supreme Court More Likely To Reverse Civil Procedure Decisions From Certain Districts (1990-1999)?

This time, we continue our review of the data for the years 1990 through 1999.

The Court decided a total of 41 civil procedure cases from Cook County's First District: seven from Division One, five from Division Two, ten from Division Three, nine from Division Four, six from Division Five and four from Division Six. The Court decided 21 cases from the Second District. Only nine civil procedure cases were taken from the Third District. Ten originated in the Fourth District. Finally, the Court decided 24 civil procedure cases from the Fifth District.

The reversal rates in the Districts and Divisions of the Appellate Court varied widely across the decade. Only 28.57% of the cases from Division One of the First District were reversed. Forty percent were in Division Two and 30% in Division Three. Two-thirds of the civil procedure cases in Divisions Four and Five of the First District were reversed. Division Six fared worst of all, with a reversal rate of 75%.

The Second District had only 38.1% of its civil procedure cases reversed. The Third District was even lower, with a reversal rate of only one-third. Half of the civil procedure cases from the Fourth District were reversed. Finally, 83.33% of the civil procedure cases taken from the Fifth District were reversed.

Join us back here next time as we move on to the years 2000 through 2009.

