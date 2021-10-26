Sarah Lightdale, Patrick Gibbs, Kathleen Hartnett, David Mills, Brian French, Bingxin Wu and Julie Veroff earned a shout out as part of The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a victory for Meredith Corporation in a securities class action.

