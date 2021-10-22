Brian Matsui argued in front of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and won vacatur of three Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions on obviousness.

Listen to the full argument (Brian's argument begins at 0:45).

Originally published 6 July 2021.

