ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Daniel Harrington, writing for the American Bar Association Litigation Section, discusses the perils of practicing law from a jurisdiction where you are not licensed under ABA Rule 5.5 and Ohio's recent amendments to its ethics rules making clear what is required of lawyers who are physically located but not licensed there.

To read the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.