Deanne Maynard and Joe Palmore spoke to Reuters about the U.S. Supreme Court's return to live oral arguments on October 4 after more than a year of phone-only arguments during the pandemic.

The court is bringing back the free-for-all questioning in lieu of questions by each justice in order of seniority, but justices will also have an opportunity after the initial round of open questions to follow up individually. Deanne and Joe said the new protocol will likely add time to arguments, but the continuation of the justice-by-justice period is a sign that the court saw benefits from giving each justice a chance to get answers from advocates.

Read the full article, which includes a video interview with Deanne and Joe.

