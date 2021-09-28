Last week, a split panel in the Ninth Circuit concluded that ordinary citizens had a sufficient interest in the existence and accuracy of information a NPDES permit holder was required to submit to the Government to confer upon those citizens standing to sue the permit holder for the absence of such information. But a recent Supreme Court decision ruling is causing some to question whether the Ninth Circuit's word will be the last words. More here.

