In this episode, Akin Gump Supreme Court and appellate practice head Pratik Shah and senior counsel Aileen McGrath review the 2020 Supreme Court Term and preview the big cases and topics in the October 2021 Term.

Among the topics covered:

What we can learn from the 2020 Term.

Justice Barrett's first Term.

The rise of the shadow docket.

Hot-button topics and the marquee cases of the 2021 Term.

Justice Breyer and the Court.

